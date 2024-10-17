Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,663,000 after purchasing an additional 135,103 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 77,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,609,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 306.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 28.9% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 289,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 64,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLKB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $569,407.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,715 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,019.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $569,407.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,715 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,019.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 18,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $1,576,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,561,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,409 shares of company stock worth $4,483,193. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.78. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 18.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

