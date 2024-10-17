BMO Capital Markets Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $21.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.84.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $18.57 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $130.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,627,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,010,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 450,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

