BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Raised by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,265 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $30,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BorgWarner by 361.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after buying an additional 1,919,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 652,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.