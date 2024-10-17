Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $90.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Brinker International Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

