Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $53.37 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

