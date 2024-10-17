Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 886.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,033.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 866.1% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 159,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 142,979 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 932.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 838.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,053.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $176.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.58. The stock has a market cap of $823.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.