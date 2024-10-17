Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Price Target at C$30.18

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$27.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.62. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$28.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The stock has a market cap of C$47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,999.00. In related news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. Also, Director Andrew James Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,999.00. Insiders sold a total of 235,334 shares of company stock worth $5,741,477 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

