Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $27.83

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of CWH opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.25 and a beta of 2.47.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,321.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth $9,403,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,320 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 228,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 68,517 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

