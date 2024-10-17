Brokerages Set Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target at $132.25

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of STRA opened at $88.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,711.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

