Brokerages Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $13.30

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TAL

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $35,429,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,333,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,289,000 after buying an additional 1,749,438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,476,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,493,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 73.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,257,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $10.19 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,019.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.