Brokerages Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) PT at $12.66

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,813,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 8.4% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,806,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after buying an additional 217,389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $2,385,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 65.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 406,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 160,601 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 31.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

