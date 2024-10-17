Brokers Issue Forecasts for InterDigital, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterDigital in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $9.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.08. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $156.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $157.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 50.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,681.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,102.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,681.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

