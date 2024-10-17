CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,094 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of CaliberCos worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CaliberCos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWD opened at $0.67 on Thursday. CaliberCos Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. As a group, analysts predict that CaliberCos Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

