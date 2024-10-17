Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 285.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 53,144 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE:CCJ opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

