Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC)

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 132 ($1.72) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price.

Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON VIC opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £359.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,762.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. Victorian Plumbing Group has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victorian Plumbing Group

In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,525,724.73). Company insiders own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

