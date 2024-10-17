Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 247 ($3.23) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group Trading Up 0.7 %

About Hostelworld Group

Shares of Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £169.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,360.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.06. Hostelworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.50 ($2.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

(Get Free Report)

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.