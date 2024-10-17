Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 247 ($3.23) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
About Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
