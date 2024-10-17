Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stock Position Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CGDV stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

