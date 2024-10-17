Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of PR opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,747,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,189,000 after buying an additional 5,432,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,607,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,108,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Permian Resources by 480.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

