Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,022,000 after buying an additional 370,181 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,974,000 after purchasing an additional 85,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,517,000 after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,574,187.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $112.55 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.506 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

