Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $506.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $506.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.25.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $462.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

