CBRE Group (CBRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. CBRE Group has set its FY24 guidance at $4.70-$4.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.700-4.900 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CBRE Group Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE CBRE opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $125.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Group
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.