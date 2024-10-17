Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Centene alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 154.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.