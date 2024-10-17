Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. Certara has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Certara by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 932,598 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP raised its holdings in Certara by 153.0% during the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,308,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 791,405 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,747,000 after buying an additional 579,349 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the third quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Certara by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 997,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 282,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

