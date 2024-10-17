Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 788 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDRR. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $601.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

