Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XJH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS XJH opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $191.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

