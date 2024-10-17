Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,681 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Comerica were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LHM Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 43,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Comerica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $62.34 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,104.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comerica from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

