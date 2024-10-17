CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $23,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CF Industries by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CF opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.