CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$178.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$155.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIB.A. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$163.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.17.

CGI stock opened at C$157.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a one year low of C$129.00 and a one year high of C$160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$152.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$145.71.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

