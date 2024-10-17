Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $11,452,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.9% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

