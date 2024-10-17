Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Chart Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,002,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after acquiring an additional 74,519 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Chart Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 500,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

