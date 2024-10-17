Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.89 and traded as high as $18.80. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.