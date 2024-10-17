Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.89 and traded as high as $18.80. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.50.
Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
