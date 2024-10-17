Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 255.35 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 256.75 ($3.35). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.30), with a volume of 548,546 shares traded.
Chesnara Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.90 million, a PE ratio of 8,433.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 258.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.35.
Chesnara Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Chesnara’s payout ratio is 80,000.00%.
Insider Activity
About Chesnara
Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.
