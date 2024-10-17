City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.70 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 968.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

