ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.87. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 65,660 shares changing hands.

CLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

