CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $245.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CME Group traded as high as $226.96 and last traded at $226.96, with a volume of 436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.20.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CME. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

Insider Activity at CME Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 312.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 429.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.04 and a 200-day moving average of $208.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

