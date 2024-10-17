CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $68.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

CMS stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

