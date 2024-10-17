Comparing Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Hilton Worldwide”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $90.87 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide $10.81 billion 5.50 $1.14 billion $4.60 51.63

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

LuxUrban Hotels pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.6%. Hilton Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hilton Worldwide pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LuxUrban Hotels and Hilton Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Hilton Worldwide 0 9 10 0 2.53

Hilton Worldwide has a consensus target price of $213.95, indicating a potential downside of 9.91%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hilton Worldwide is more favorable than LuxUrban Hotels.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Hilton Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels N/A N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide 11.20% -69.65% 11.20%

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats LuxUrban Hotels on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. engages in the leasing of entire existing hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

