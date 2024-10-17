Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 53 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWD opened at $193.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $193.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

