Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 907 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
