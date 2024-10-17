Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

OIH opened at $287.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $262.18 and a 1 year high of $354.44.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

