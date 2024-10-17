Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAPR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1,927.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 28.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 67.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter.

DAPR opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

