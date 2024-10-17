Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $260,755,000. Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after buying an additional 798,483 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,335,000. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 418,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,088,000 after acquiring an additional 285,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.91. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

