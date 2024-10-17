Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $362,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SMH opened at $247.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.39 and a 200-day moving average of $240.32. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

