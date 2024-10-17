Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 303,191 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $46.72 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

