Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

