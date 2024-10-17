Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JIRE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after acquiring an additional 380,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 990,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,036,000 after purchasing an additional 132,624 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,772,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,821,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

