Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 1,691 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 144,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,593,000.

DMXF opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $754.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $73.20.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

