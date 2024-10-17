Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 413 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,988,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,430,000. Finally, Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,299,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

