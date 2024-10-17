Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 784 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

