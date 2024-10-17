Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

STZ stock opened at $243.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.83. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.64 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,947 shares of company stock worth $4,098,736. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

